Ayinke Akinsanya, daughter of MC Oluomo, has fired back at those criticising her American accent

The young lady went viral after she dropped a video dragging those coming after her for posting and celebrating Tinubu’s presidential election win

In a new post on her page, Ayinke made it clear that even if her accent isn't great, she is a beauty to behold

After going viral for her video where she knocked netizens coming for he and her family for celebrating Tinubu's win, MC Oluono's daughter Ayinke has dropped a subtle reminder.

An All Progressives Congress (APC) chieftain’s daughter was dragged all over social media for the accent even though she claims to be an American.

In a new post on her page, Ayinke shared new photos and made it clear that accent or not; she is the prettiest.

She wrote:

"“Accents or no Accents, still the prettiest”—— A pretty lady with a se*xy voice"

Iyabo Ojo replies MC Oluomo

Iyabo Ojo cleared the air over her relationship with MC Oluomo, and she noted that she also helps people and has never come out to talk about it.

The actress said that she was never MC Oluomo's girlfriend like many people think, and truly he has helped her at different times because they are friends.

The mum of two also added that it would have been great if Oluomo told her, during those times he rendered help to her, that she would have to do his bidding without having a mind of her own later.

