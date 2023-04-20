A trending video of songster Ayra Starr in the kitchen has caused a stir among social media users

In a clip, the Mavin label superstar could be seen turning what looked like Semovita with ease while her song Disturbing You played in the background

The clip stirred reactions from many, including her colleague Crayon, who expressed his desire to have some

One of Nigeria's songsters and songwriters, Oyinkansola Sarah Aderibigbe, popularly known as Ayra Starr, has left many, including her colleague Crayon gushing over her culinary skills in a video.

In the video, the Sabi Girl was seen vibing to her new song “Disturbing You” with Darkoo while having some good moments.

Ayra Starr shares a clip of her in the kitchen. Credit: @ayrastarr @crayonthis

Source: Instagram

A clip also captured the Mavin signee turning what appeared to be Semovita easily, confirming her cooking skills.

Watch the video below:

Crayon, others gush over Ayra Starr's cooking skills

Crayon, who is also signed to Mavin label, took to Ayra Starr's comment section to droll over cooking skills while expressing his desire to have some.

He wrote:

“Na that semo dey hungry me.”

See other reactions below:

njay_oma:

"See as Ayra Star Dey hustle for semo in a classy way ."

badmus_dmw:

"Ayra will you go on a date with me."

groovymono:

"Na today I just fall in love with semo ."

prettygirlgangster:

"I sha don’t understand y u were turning Semo in the video???."

jordan_vanilla:

"I love Ayra would be ma Wife..."

theekameraboy1:

"Ehn eh, she even a full house materials ,no be semo be that ."

lil_owengs:

"if I turn semo 4u,ur mind gats Dey."

unusualjemmy:

"Shes a ten AND she can turn semo."

eja_nla_baddo:

"Omo nah that semo I wan chop ❤️."

throughsuzzy_:

"Okay somebody get me an okro soup ."

