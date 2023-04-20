Days after Paul Okoye of PSquare was seen in Napoli with his babe Ivy Zenny to watch Victor Osimhen's UCL game, there seem to be issues between the partners

In a post shared online, Paul's girlfriend, Ivy, made comments about men who constantly demand respect but don't do enough to earn it

Ivy's comment came hours after Paul shared a comment on his Insta-story saying relationships aren't all about love; instead, respect is all that matters

There seems to be fire on the mountain in Paul Okoye of PSquare and his new babe, Ivy Zenny's relationship.

Comments from the lovers posted on their social media pages suggest that all isn't well between them.

Ivy Zenny has sparked reactions online with a comment about men, love and respect. Photo credit: @ivy_zenny

Source: Instagram

In a recent post by Ivy, she spoke about men who always go around demanding respect from their women while they act like dogs.

Ivy noted in her post that men do not need love, but all they need is respect. However, to get respect, they must earn it.

Recall that Paul PSquare had also shared comments about the same subject, where he said:

"For men, it is not all about love. Respect is all that matters."

See Ivy Zenny's post that stirred people's attention:

See how netizens reacted to the comments between Paul PSquare and his babe Ivy Zenny

@cessahs_collection:

"I won't be surprised if they are all cuddled up together under the duvet and said babe you know what, let's put pressure on social media. No b me una wan dey whine, na wetin I go chop tomorrow I dey think so. Make una carry una clout shift fess...."

@amzyblog:

"When a man looses a treasure being Rude......he gets his match that will teach him a lesson."

@oluwalotoosin:

"What is happening? Are they not Billionaire onye ji cashie again."

@styledbyzinah:

"I am here to tell you that this doesn't concern the general public. This two na male and female Cloutina."

@engee_stores:

"Shebi dem get one song wey start with e don happen … na hin I Dey play now."

@_alfred.ce:

"Make una go Dey queue down ooo,him go still choose anoda maiden."

@loveuswanky:

"Just get a house help rather than wife."

@__niffy.tomori:

"Una don scatter this relationship? Eyin social media inlaw."

