Ivy Ifeoma, Paul PSquare's girlfriend, recently stirred reactions online with a viral message she shared online with those who always asked her for pepper

The fashion and lifestyle influencer, in a trending clip, responded to netizens who have been asking her about how she spent her Valentine's day celebration

Ifeoma reacted to those enquiring how she spent Val's day and advised her to show her critics pepper; Ivy shared a post where she portrayed the different types of pepper in her house

Lifestyle influencer and Paul Okoye's (Psquare) new girlfriend, Ivy Ifeoma, has stirred emotions online with a post she shared on her page as she addresses a particular advice that many netizens always give to her.

In a trending clip shared with her followers and critics, Ivy described the different types of pepper she has in her house.

Ifeoma, in the spice video, revealed that she decided to show the different types of pepper she has in the house because she was constantly patronised by some people who asked her to show them pepper.

Watch the hilarious video of Ivy Ifeoma showing her followers the pepper they asked for:

Netizens react to the funny clip of Paul Okoye's girlfriend showing her followers pepper

@iam_blimkz:

"Na she fit una for this media."

@de_prime001:

"Paul de date jss3 girl."

@pat_raph:

"Rude boy dating rude girl."

@its.marvy__:

"This girl na werey I love her. Na she fit una for this social media."

@keojinmah:

"Na breakfast, launch abi dinner you wan cook?"

@iam_missp_:

"You guys called for it nau."

@debestinterior_blinds:

"Cameron pepper na him I want that one na him day hot pass but you don't have it there ."

@shakiranenye:

"She’s immature."

