A video clip shared online by Paul PSquare's new girlfriend, Ivy Zenny, has stirred reactions

Ivy's clip is coming days after she was also sighted in Germany joining her lover who was on tour in Europe

It seems the couple took time out of their busy schedule and headed to Venice, the Italian city of love, as Ivy was seen cruising on a boat

Is there a more romantic place for a budding couple to go to and spend time together than the city of Love, Venice, in Italy?

Ivy Zenny and her lover, Paul PSquare, got the memo and recently shared a romantic moment on a boat ride in Venice.

This came days after Ivy shared a clip of herself landing in Germany to join Paul, also known as King Rudy, during his recent music tour of Europe.

Paul PSquare's new babe enjoys a life of premium flex as she cruises through Europe with her lover. Photo credit: @iamkingrudy/@ivy_zenny

In the clip shared on her Inst-story, Ivy was seen leaving Germany on a train and later cruising through the beautiful waterways of Venice as she soaked in the scenery.

See pictures of Ivy Ifeoma as she cruises through Europe:

Ivy Ifeoma in Germany and on a boat cruise in Venice. Photo credit:@ivy_zenny

