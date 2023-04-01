Paul Okoye's young lover Ifeoma has told people to stop sending congratulatory messages to her

The fashion model had flaunted a ring that gave people the impression that she is engaged to the singer

In a new post, Ifeoma made it clear that she likes to wear rings and not just for special occasions

Some people, however, believe the young model was trying to pass a message to her celebrity lover

After erroneously making people believe she is engaged to him, singer Paul Okoye's lover Ifeoma has cleared the air.

The model in a new post on her Instagram story channel disclosed that she likes to wear rings without special occasions, even if it's just to sit at home.

Paul Okoye's lover debunks engagement rumour Photo credit: @ivy_zenny

She then went on to caution people against sending her congratulatory messages.

Her post read:

"Y'all don't get that I just like to wear rings, and on different fingers, and not just for special occasions. It could even be to sit at home. So all this congratulatory messages, abeg abeg."

See the post below:

Reactions to Ifeoma's post

kimkiss124:

"Indirectly telling Paul something."

lilie_enne:

"Oh please. She knew what she did with that particular video"

yenukumee:

"She dey use style pass message to Paul"

mo_tun12:

"Lowkey you want it to come to pass,no dey disguise."

uche_mirabel:

"She’s reminding Paul something."

Paul PSquare’s bae gushes over their love, shares Paris photos

Popular Nigerian singer, Paul Okoye’s new younger lover, Ivy Zenny, again posted their relationship in the news.

The young lady, who appears to be totally in love with the music star, shared photos of them in Paris.

In the snaps, the celebrity couple rocked colour-coordinated outfits as they held onto each other and posed for the camera.

Ivy Zenny then took to her Instagram story to share another post where she revealed that it was the first time in her life that she would be posting a man on her page.

Sweet reactions flooded her comment section with people saying only Paul Okoye's lover and Regina Daniels can give them relationship advice.

