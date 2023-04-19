Top Nigerian artist Davido shook the timeline recently over the expensive wristwatch he had on

The Stand Strong crooner was reported to be wearing a Richard Mille designer wristwatch worth $350,000

Fans and netizens took to social media to hail Davido over his fetish for luxury fashion

Nigerian superstar Davido gave netizens a new topic to dwell on as he was spotted wearing an expensive designer wristwatch.

Davido’s jewellery details were shared by a wristwatch blog, @fakewatchbuster, that informs the public on the value of watches won by celebrities.

Davido's Richard Mille desiger wristwatch sparked reactions. Credit: @davido @fakewatchbuster

The Stand Strong singer was seen to be wearing a Richard Mille RM1-02 GMT chronograph with a rose gold - Titanium case worth $350,000. Converting it to naira resulted in N170 million.

Davido has continued to prove that he is the king of luxury, always ready to spend to look good.

See the post below:

Internet users reacts

tenna_boi:

"For OBO to wear fake just cut he hand commot baba too get style ."

umelo_01:

"You been wan make him wear fake ? "

heonkim0:

"If wizkid see this kind money he go run go buy better house man still dey inside local house uptill now."

mr_keanvic:

"001 for a reason . Get the best,latest trendy native attire for us in very affordable price. Check our page out for more."

khalifa_cee:

"When I first see fake my mind fly God abeg oh."

bee___29871:

"What were you expecting? You thought it was Diamond guy from Tanzania ."

Source: Legit.ng