Nigerian singer Davido sparked reactions on social media with his confessions about the things he watches on TikTok

Top on the list for the superstar is food videos, followed by car, music and dance

Netizens couldn't help but gush over how the singer proudly mentioned that his wife Chioma, aka Chef Chi, was a cook

Popular Nigerian singer Davido is proud of his wife, Chioma. Being married to her has shown another side of him, a proud husband.

In a video sighted online, during an interview, he listed things he likes to watch on TikTok, which also springs up on his 'for you' page.

Davido proudly talks about his wife, Chioma Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

First on the Unavailable crooner's list is food, and he quickly added that his wife cooks and uploads food videos.

He then went on to list cars, dance, and music videos as the rest of his favourites on the app.

Sweet reactions to Davido's video

Many netizens are loving how he is always talking about his wife. Legit.ng gathered some of the reactions below:

symply_tessyy:

"The way he proudly says my wife so sweet "

rychel_baby:

"A man that loves his wife, God bless them"

e_azy3336:

"Bro don fall the hell out of love ❤️"

_thaugly_girls_gram:

"He go use my wife wound us tire"

official_sandy_ij:

"He forgot to add that he likes jewelries too."

vee_creamy:

"The way he said my wife’s a cook e sweet me die."

mevenasplace:

"You people should leave this man alone let him enjoy his marital journey abeg."

essingemmanuel:

"That "my wife" part dey sweet me eh."

omogiatemarvelous28:

"Boss man looking fresh."

pert.eroraman:

"Awwww Oluwa is involved."

Davido says his name has opened doors for his family

Nigerian singer Davido has just as much influence as his billionaire father, and in an interview, the DMW boss touched on the subject.

The singer revealed that just his name, Davido, had opened many doors for his family, which his father's money could not open.

According to him, money isn't everything in life. Davido added that his family enjoys the benefits of his name even though they had no idea he would blow to become such a huge superstar.

