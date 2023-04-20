An adorable video of music star Davido in a 'finish the lyric session' on TikTok is trending on social media

In the short clip, the DMW label boss was asked to finish the lyrics of some of his popular songs

However, there was a moment when he forgot the lyrics to his song, which stirred reactions from netizens

Much-loved singer David Adeleke Davido has been present in the media since his return to social life.

A trending video of the DMW label boss in an interview with TikTok Nigeria has caused a stir online.

In the short clip tagged 'finish the lyric session,' the interviewer dropped a line from the singer's songs and asked him to complete it.

Davido in a 'finish the lyrics' session. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

However, a moment showed Davido being unable to finish a particular lyric as he looked confused.

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to the moment Davido forgot his lyrics

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, as some of his fans came to his defence. See their comments below:

sammy_official19:

"This guy has great fun energy, ❤️❤️."

dollcardi:

"They write it for him, they write it for him, he sha get money pass una papa so rest!"

az_swagger:

"To cram up to thousands of lyrics for head no easy ."

king_rex9:

"E nor easy."

wavy_snivy:

"Even jay Z don forget him own lyrics for stage before, na normal level."

sir_wills001:

"Mk him call who write the song nah."

iam__soja:

"I too love this guy."

olayanju_opeyemi101:

"Na that one e go dey carry 4 head nah."

young_frosh022:

"How can someone remember thousands of lyrics."

abbeylarry1246:

"He dey buy song ni why he no go forget lyrics ."

sir__bigdream_:

"E nor easy baddest song too many.'

harlex_godgrace:

"Person wey don sing more than 100 songs He no possible to remember all lyrics like that."

