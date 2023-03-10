Popular Nigerian skitmaker turned politician, Cute Abiola, caused a buzz over his impression of actress, Iyabo Ojo

A video made the rounds online of the comedian rocking a big black bonnet as he mimicked the actress in ‘vawulence’ mode

Cute Abiola’s impersonation of Iyabo Ojo had the actress alongside other social media users reacting

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has now been mimicked by skitmaker turned politician, Cute Abiola, on social media.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a video of Cute Abiola rocking a big black bonnet and an oversized house gown as he tried to imitate how he behaves when she goes on Instagram live.

Recall that the actress and her black bonnet recently became famous after she rocked it to call out people who bashed her for her choice of presidential candidate.

Fans laugh hard over video of Cute Abiola rocking black bonnet to mimic Iyabo Ojo. Photos: @iyaboojofespris

In this new video, Cute Abiola left many people rolling with laughter as he imitated the actress’ gestures and more.

Iyabo Ojo took to the caption of the video to react and she wrote:

“@thecuteabiola if i catch you I need a lawyer asap ”

See the clip below:

Nigerians react to video of Cute Abiola mimicking Iyabo Ojo with black bonnet

The video of Cute Abiola’s impression of Iyabo Ojo raised a series of funny comments online. Read some of them below:

official_mercyeke:

“So accurate .”

jideawobona:

“It’s the hand chains for me .”

ecfcakes:

“You tried but you’re over doing it …Aunty iyawo is usually more composed and she doesn’t scream ,but she go they fire ,when she don para reach one part,she go comot glasses come thin her eyes fire and wear glasses again and say mi o si ni level ye,awon to ju e lo,lan jo ta ‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️‍♀️.”

iamyetundebakare:

“Justice for The bracelets, black bonnet and glasses .”

adesope_shopsydoo:

“ once the cap comes on … it’s go time.”

noble_mkey:

“At first, I thought you were using a filter to look like him. That’s how accurate the accuracy was .”

Shey Oga Paulo never do mistake like this? Reactions to Iyabo Ojo's tout video

Popular Nigerian actress, Iyabo Ojo, has once again made the news over a funny TikTok video where she behaved like a tout.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared a clip of herself behaving like a tout as she threw shade at her detractors over the recently held presidential election.

In the video, Iyabo was seen wearing her signature black bonnet paired with a tank top and sagged baggy jeans as she addressed her haters.

