Top Nigerian singer, Davido, recently held a press conference and people were given opportunities to ask him questions

However, one man decided to ask the DMW boss why he did not sing about his tragedy of losing his son in his new album

Davido’s men quickly shut the man down and the video caused a stir after it went viral on social media

Much loved Nigerian singer, Davido, recently trended online after he held a press conference and someone asked him about his son, Ifeanyi’s death.

In a video making the rounds online, the man was given a chance to ask Davido a question and he proceeded to ask about Davido’s Timeless album.

According to him, people felt that Timeless had more of a party vibe and people expected it to have some soul to it considering that he recently lost his three-year-old son, Ifeanyi.

In his words:

“Some other people feel that the song was just too party-ish that you should have put some soul, especially, I mean, we all know what happened. Some people feel that you should have put some soul into it.”

However, Davido who was flanked by his lawyer, manager and other crew members was not allowed to answer the sensitive question. The singer’s team quickly shut down the person asking and told the audience to limit their questions to the singer’s upcoming concert.

Netizens blow hot over video of man asking Davido why he did not sing about his late son

The controversial video from the press conference soon went viral online and it raised a series of reactions from netizens. Many of them were not impressed and noted that the person who asked was insensitive.

Chi_bliss:

“People just lack emotional intelligence. How dare he!!!”

tianakebs:

"You should have put some soul". When it happens to you, kindly put some, fool. Insensitive human beings.”

commiedett:

“I trust 30BG dem no dey carry last very nonsense question Mtcheew.”

adebeauty_updates:

“I love how they all shut him up...what!!”

p1marleyofficial:

“You expect him to sing about something that hurts that much? If he had to do that he'd have to break down then he'd have to break down each time he has to perform. Hell No! No one deserves to go through that emotional torture. The album is a blast and that's what matters.”

girlie_g:

“Na wa oo and they didn't slap him small!!”

_eli.kem_:

“Is Davido someone that make soul music he can't make his regular song because his son has passed away people don't think.”

weightlossandmore:

“You mean You mean what ? ... too insensitive.”

somidotun:

“People are so insensitive Jeez.”

Nneamaka2016:

“People are very insensitive, he's clearly still trying to recover for the sad event. I love the way he was shutdown immediately. Imagine, say him album for contain..' I'm pissed”

Jahdoris:

“The person should thank God there were cameras, all those men for show am shege. Like shege banza!”

dorisa8525:

“Very insensitive human being ,was that even necessary.”

blondehairct:

“When he kept saying I mean I mean...I knew he was about to ask a rubbish question.”

Fauzvbebe:

“Insensitive question Mstwee..wish I could see his face.”

chinazom_a:

“He is a mugu! How insensitive!:

onyi99:

“Some things are better left unsaid.”

airendehelen:

“Some questions are so unnecessary”

old_meesty:

“Emotional intelligence: 0. E scarce for this country.”

Eghe_tricia:

“Awwwwn they were expecting him to cry in the album! Not only soul. Senseless question.”

