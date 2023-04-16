Popular Nigerian billionaire businessman, Obi Cubana, was recently shown love by members of his staff

The socialite’s staff gave him a surprise birthday package at his club and top singer, Davido, was in attendance

The videos from the birthday party was posted online and it raised a series of heartwarming comments from netizens

Popular Nigerian socialite, Obi Cubana, caused a buzz online after members of his staff gave him a surprise birthday package.

Recall that the billionaire businessman had clocked a new age of 48 on April 12, 2023.

Unknown to him, his staff members also had something planned for him and surprised him with a celebration a few days later.

Videos as Obi Cubana's staff surprise him at birthday party, Davido attends. Photos: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

In a video posted on Obi Cubana’s Instagram page, the billionaire showed the moment he was surrounded by his staff at his lounge as they gathered round to sing him a happy birthday song while dancing and cheering him on.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The socialite was all smiles as he witnessed the display of love from his workers. Taking to the caption of the post, Obi Cubana noted that he finds moments like that to be priceless.

In his words:

“Moments like this are to me, worth everything! It's PRICELESS!!!! Thanks Cubana vi staff for this surprise package.....So much love over here!!❤️❤️ birthday party in a bit ”

See the heartwarming video below:

Davido storms Obi Cubana’s birthday party

Obi Cubana also posted another video showing top Nigerian singer, Davido, at his birthday party.

In the clip, the Timeless crooner was seen dancing and having a good time with the celebrant in the packed venue.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Davido storms Obi Cubana’s surprise birthday party organised by his staff

A number of social media users reacted to the fun videos from the surprise birthday party. Read what some of them had to say below:

ada__amaka:

“Na this kind party I want to be invited ”

_brighterpen:

“OBO for life.”

mcsmithochendo:

“You are loved OKPOLE.”

donebubeogu:

“You no dey delay salary nah ❤️”

olaoluwilliams:

“You have always been a Great Leader!!! ❤️”

mikel_king1:

“Na better oga dem dey celebrate.”

ayobami_kreation:

“So party never start.”

pappi_of_ph:

“ALWAYS SMILING … Man with NO WORRIES ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Obi Cubana's wife lists sweet things about him on his birthday

Lush Eby, the wife of Nigerian billionaire Obi Cubana, sent the internet into a frenzy with her heart-melting epistle to celebrate her husband.

She took to social media to express her ageless love and affection for her man on his birthday.

Obi Cubana’s wife highlighted her husband as a selfless great leader who was always willing to carry the people along.

Source: Legit.ng