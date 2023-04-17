Nigerian singer Davido in an interview noted that money isn't everything because, despite his father's wealth, his name opened doors for his family

The singer added that his family had no idea he would blow up to become a huge name both at home and abroad

While fans of the singer agreed with him, other netizens noted that Davido had been talking too much of late

Nigerian singer Davido has just as much influence as his billionaire father, and in an interview, the DMW boss touched on the subject.

The singer revealed that just his name, Davido, had opened a lot of doors for his family, ones that his father's money could not open.

Davido says his name works for his family Photo credit: @davido/@wahalanetwork

Source: Instagram

According to him, money isn't everything in life. Davido added that his family enjoys the benefits of his name even though they had no idea he would blow to become such a huge superstar.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Netizens react to the video

After the video from the interview surfaced online, some netizens were not so impressed. Some said Davido was talking too much.

mocollectiblestore:

"A typical situation of “my papa sef wan be me”."

fredrick_okukuruku:

"You too talk."

iamsnusyharbbey:

"Money is not everything from a billionaire..ok."

enitan20:

"David don take molly before this interview "

evagrin_dl:

"He says he father has a lot of money SMH which money does his father has?"

smalling_xx:

"Money is not everything from a billionaire hahaokay dey play."

masculine_legend:

"A billionaire is telling y'all that money is not everything. but you guys think money is everything because you haven't made it yet."

jagowire23:

"This guy dey talk chaii maybe em don Dey give ham ice"

__jassy001:

"I like Davido but this guy too dey talk this days why "

Davido's Imade throws lavish Easter party

Davido's Imade loves to throw themed parties, and for Easter, she hosted her friends to a fun-filled day in a garden.

In the video on her page, the kids enjoyed a wide variety of treats as they played games and ran around trying to get the most Easter eggs.

Imade's best friend, Tiwa Savage's son, Jam Jam, was seen with other kids having a good time.

Source: Legit.ng