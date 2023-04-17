Nollywood veteran Fadeyi Oloro has been laid to rest as videos from his burial ceremony have emerged online

A video showed the emotional moment the late actor's daughter shed tears while paying her last respect to him

Veteran actors Abija, Pa James, and Ade Adenrele, among others, were spotted at the event as they paid their final tributes

Emotional videos from veteran Nollywood actor Ojo Arowosafe better known as Fadeyi Oloro's burial ceremony, have surfaced on social media.

Legit.ng reported in March 2023 that the actor, known for his role as a herbalist in movies and his trademark costume, passed on at the age of 66.

Pa James, Abija, others at Fadeyi Oloro's burial ceremony. Credit: @kazeemadegboyegakola @officialgboahtv

Source: Instagram

A video from the event showed veteran Yoruba actors, Abija, Pa James, Ade Adenrele, among others, present to pay their tributes to their late colleague.

Watch a video of the Nollywood veterans at the burial ceremony:

Watch a video of Fadeyi Oloro in his casket below:

Watch the moment Fadeyi Oloro's daughter broke down in tears while paying her last respect to her dad:

Pastor Tobi gifts N3m to Fadeyi Oloro

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Pastor Tobi Adegboyega caused an online buzz after gifting N3 million to ailing Fadeyi Oloro.

The movie star was a guest on Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live, where he pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians to help him financially.

During the IG live session, he pleaded for quick help now that he is alive and not that he will get sympathetic messages after his death.

Fadeyi Oloro begs for financial assistance

Legit.ng also reported how Fadeyi Oloro took to social media to appeal to Nigerians not to leave him to suffer.

In a video sighted on Kolawole Ajeyemi's IG page, Fadeyi, who donned his usual regalia for most of his movie roles, was in tears as he begged Nigerians to help him.

The old man also acknowledged his fans and supporters who have been helping him, he prayed immensely for them in the emotional video.

Fadeyi Oloro thanked God for sparing his life despite the hard times.

Reacting, a netizen wrote:

"During their time, no opportunity of influencing and brand ambassador, it would have been what they will fall back to if acting is not fetching money again."

