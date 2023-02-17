Flamboyant UK-based Nigerian pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, has donated N3 million to the ailing actor, Fadeyi Oloro

Oloro, with real name Ojo Arowosafe, was on Daddy Freeze’s IG live to solicit financial aid

Pastor Tobi got on the call and pledged to donate the total N3 million needed, and Nigerians thanked him for stepping in

Controversial Nigerian-UK-based pastor, Tobi Adegboyega, recently caused an online buzz after donating N3 million to ailing Nollywood veteran actor, Fadeyi Oloro.

The movie star with the real name Ojo Arowosafe was a guest on media personality, Daddy Freeze’s Instagram Live where he pleaded with well-meaning Nigerians to help him financially.

During the IG live session, the old and ailing Oloro pleaded for quick help now that he is alive and not that he will get sympathetic messages after his death. He begged Nigerians not to make that his situation.

Pastor Tobi Adegboyega gives ailing actor Fadeyi Oloro N3 million.

Source: Instagram

After a few minutes on the IG Live, Daddy Freeze brought on his friend and UK-based Nigerian preacher, Pastor Tobi.

Pastor Tobi steps in to help Fadeyi Oloro

The pastor was asked how much he could contribute to the N3 million target for the ailing actor, and he decided to pay the full amount.

According to him, Fadeyi Oloro is one of the Nollywood legends he grew up watching.

Pastor Tobi stated:

“We all watched Baba Fadeyi Oloro growing up. He is one of our greatest legends in Africa and baba we want to thank you for the great works you’ve done.”

The preacher also added a prayer for Nigeria to treat her legends better. In his words:

“I pray that we will have a country that celebrates our people, that celebrates our legends and that keeps them good. It’s sad to see how Nigeria treats its legends.”

See a snippet from the IG live below:

Nigerians react as Pastor Tobi Adegboyega donates N3 million to Fadeyi Oloro

A number of netizens were moved by the preacher’s show of generosity, and many of them prayed for him. Read some of their comments below:

sherifatomololakolawole:

“I am wowed by Pastor Adegboyega. He is truly pastor talk and do. God bless and more anointing sir. And daddyfreeze, u are a blessing to this generation. I love the fact that u and pastor Tobi showed baba Fadeyi oloro so much respect and love. God will honor u as well. Arelu was the in thing then. We all loved the movie and always waiting by the television so we don’t miss it those days. Good old memories . Thank you.”

olawandegram:

“I feel for him I need is account let me send little token to him.”

adesinuwealth:

“God bless Pastor Tobi...as much as I pity this baba...dose colleagues of his no even let person dey pity them again with them supporting that balabulu.....all of them campaigning him should watch out...nothing go do all of us Insha Allah we go dey here.....if we hear any go fund me from the masses ...a ma fi epe pa won ni.”

adeniji.oluwatoyin:

“God bless you Pastor Tobi.”

halet_qing:

“Furthermore, why is it .... This actors don't usually assist each other . one of them will be sick without assistance and rest will be flaunting online.”

walls_by_diana:

“we no go see all this yoruba celebrities now oooo.”

tatafogidi:

“All those actors and actresses no go see this matter. Na to dey go London and US Dey pepper themselves up and down.”

Source: Legit.ng