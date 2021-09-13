Ace Yoruba Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola is soliciting for financial assistance to cater for terribly sick colleague, Iyabo Oko

Foluke made a plea to support the actress who has been ill for about five years and in terrible condition

She further hinted that people have started responding to her pleas and asking for direct contact of the sick actress to offer assistance

Popular Nollywood actress, Foluke Daramola has made a public cry for help for one of her sick colleagues, Iyabo Oko who she revealed have been sick for about 5 years.

Foluke Daramola seeks financial support for terribly sick Iyabo Oko Credit: @folukedaramolasalako

Foluke made the announcement via her verified Instagram page disclosing that the children of the sick actress, family members and PARA foundation have done everything to to restore her health they even flew her abroad to get better medical attention but now they needed financial assistance to help carry on.

She posted a sick picture of Iyabo Oko with the caption.

"She has been ill for over 5yrs. Her family members, children and PARA foundation has been doing everything for her to get back on her feet, now the illness has relapsed a whole lot, the children even flew her abroad some months back pls we want support to #saveiyabooko nothing is too small. God bless u and ur loved ones a ni fi iru e gba loruko Jesu Amin".

In another post she hinted that, they have been receiving inquiries to support the sick actress with people asking for her direct contact and account details.

"Thanx everyone for the support. People have been asking for her direct contact and account details".

Reactions to Foluke's post

omowunmiajiboye:

"May almighty God lay his healing hand on you ma".

shebabyshebaby:

"Thanks for posting Foluke ,please guys together we can".

nikkytemtam8:

"Just sent a token now. The lord wil heal her".

maryoyin:

"Divine Healing in Jesus Name Where is Olaide Bakare, Eniola Badmus and co. At least they went to lavish money on Bobrisky at least they should do something for Iyabo Oko too"

toyrite_surprises:

"Her house is not far from my area I noticed that have not been seeing her of recent".

