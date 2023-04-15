Popular Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has shared his two cents on the trending topic of footballer Achraf Hakimi and his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk

The former celebrity couple trended online after Hiba asked for 50% of his properties upon divorce only to discover they were all in his mother’s name

In reaction to the story, Mr Jollof blasted people praising the PSG footballer and told ladies to learn from the situation

Controversial Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, has shared his take on the trending Achraf Hakimi and Hiba Abouk divorce story.

Reports made the rounds that the PSG footballer’s ex-wife asked for 50% of his wealth upon divorce but was told that he had nothing because everything was in his mother’s name.

The story became a sensational one on social media with many netizens hailing the sportsman and also bashing women.

Video as Mr Jollof blasts Achraf Hakimi and his supporters. Photos: @mr.jollof_, @achrafhakimi

Source: Instagram

Mr Jollof reacts to Achraf Hakimi divorce story

Nigerian comedian, Mr Jollof, waded in and shared his two cents on the matter. He expressed displeasure at the footballer’s actions and explained why.

According to Jollof, not all mothers are good people. He explained that some mum’s might be worse than the footballer’s own. Not stopping there, the footballer called Hakimi a useless man.

In his words:

“If una like, make una carry all una property give una mama. No be all mama get head o. Some of una mama get boyfriend, una mama fit worse pass Hakimi mama. Hakimi sef na even useless man.”

Jollof also added that Hakimi’s wife only wanted 50% of his properties despite his assault court cases and having two kids with him. According to the Nigerian comedian, the people praising the footballer’s actions are not alright.

He said:

“You wey get different cases of domestic violence, the woman need just 50% of your property, she get two children with you, you come put your mama name for everything, everybody dey hail you. Those of una wey dey praise am, una no even get head join.”

On a final note, Mr Jollof advised women to learn from the Achraf Hakimi story and not be laid back when it comes to knowing the real ownership of properties with their husbands.

In his words:

“Women make una learn o, husband go buy everything una no go know where the papers dey.”

See his video below:

Netizens react as Mr Jollof bashes Achraf Hakimi for putting all of his properties in his mum’s name

Mr Jollof’s video raised a series of comments on social media. Read some of them below:

bluntmf_:

“Shey your wife get 2 children for you ? Make she file divorce request 50% of your properties.”

pheyishola:

“So cos he was alleged for something that has not been proven yet,d right for his wife to do is to ask for half of his properties. Make we de use our sense talk,a lot of people de smoke Igbo but still get sense.”

hrh_kvngpharouk:

“You wan Divorce me and my property dey enter your eye, at the point of Divorce nothing about me suppose interest you again na…. If hakimi doesn’t fall short on child support/spousal support he no do anything bad Abeg.”

__mile_stone:

“She for demand for child support no be 50% of when he get entirely, e too much to ask for.”

alfamale_1:

“She was better off asking for child support instead of “JUST” 50% tbh.”

sg.baba_zamani:

“You no get good mother no mean say others no get na.”

only1_shaggie:

“she should have asked for child support not 50% of his property... that lady get plans b4 she marry hakimi because I don't see no reason why she didn't put the children first.”

only1lassfagers:

“@mr.jollof_ Be like you no trust your own mama, Cause sometimes we talk base on what’s happening to us. If you can’t confide in your mom then I don’t know what else to say.”

kennypaul4life:

"African mothers go carry your money go give Pastors as Offerings sef"

heels_affairs:

"My own be say if you buy properties for our mama name, when she die na all of us go share the property "

Achraf Hakimi: Peter PSquare tells men to marry their mothers

Top Nigerian singer, Peter PSquare Okoye, has waded into the trending Achraf Hakimi and wife divorce story on social media.

On Twitter, the music star noted that if a man does not trust his woman, he should not bother marrying her. He then asked if these men were expecting their wives to suffer after divorce.

In another post, he proceeded to remind his male followers that their mother whom they trusted with all their properties was also once their father’s wife.

