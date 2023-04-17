Davido's Unavailable challenge has been trending since he dropped his album on March 31

A video of three church women doing the routine in their matching wrappers, blouses, and head ties has sparked reactions on social media

The women looked like they had a great time delivering the routine, and netizens tried to guess the initiator of the challenge

Celebrities and TikTok content creators have jumped on Davido's Unavailable challenge since his album dropped on March 31.

Netizens were pleasantly surprised to see three church women in their typical matching attires jump on the challenge.

Women dance to Davido's Unavailable Photo credit: @ fancynancy18wine

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, the women stood side by side as they delivered the routine and, towards the end, took turns whining their waists to the rest of the music.

The church women looked more than happy to join the challenge as they displayed infectious smiles while dancing.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the video

nwanyibuezee:

"Abeg which diocese be this?"

leenas_cakery:

"U see that middle one like El-rufai …. Na she be leader "

viviangreen_:

"The kind of "Christian Mother" I will be... See their shoes biko! Umu nwanyi timber and calibre ❤️"

kv_by_kelvin_:

"You can tell who told them to do this video. You see that light skin one. She's the baddie of the group. The Queen B. Everything is in place, the gele, the earrings, the nails. City girl up "

stellzsignature:

"You guys are sleeping on the 1st woman. The dark one. Na she be the life of the party. Every thing sync. For her mind, she dey club . I love her already "

ayisesther:

"If this doesn’t make you smile then your frustration na follow come."

___adunni___:

"The woman in the middle ☺️too much attitude."

mobolaji_favy:

"Na this human woman wey dey left side, drag the others to do this video .... Attitude po "

Davido says his name has opened doors for his family

Nigerian singer Davido has just as much influence as his billionaire father, and in an interview, the DMW boss touched on the subject.

The singer revealed that just his name, Davido, had opened many doors for his family, which his father's money could not open.

According to him, money isn't everything in life. Davido added that his family enjoys the benefits of his name even though they had no idea he would blow to become such a huge superstar.

Source: Legit.ng