Popular Nigerian singer, Peter ‘PSquare’ Okoye, has taken to social media to react to the trending Achraf Hakimi story

The PSG football player made headlines after his ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, asked for 50% of his wealth upon divorce to discover that he had everything under his mother’s name

In reaction to the news, Peter PSquare advised men not to marry women they do not trust and asked if they expected their wives to suffer after divorce

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Top Nigerian singer, Peter PSquare Okoye, has waded into the trending Achraf Hakimi and wife divorce story on social media.

The news that Hakimi’s ex-wife, Hiba Abouk, had asked for 50% of his properties after divorce only to be told that he had nothing to his name and everything was under his mother’s name, sparked a series of reactions online with most people bashing women.

However, Peter PSquare had a different reaction and he shared his views on his social media pages.

Peter PSquare's take on Achraf Hakimi divorce trends. Photos: @peterpsquare, @achrafhakimi

Source: Instagram

On Twitter, the music star noted that if a man does not trust his woman, he should not bother marrying her. He then asked if these men were expecting their wives to suffer after divorce.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

He wrote:

“#JustMyOwnViewAndOpinion

I don’t understand why most men are rejoicing over this Hakimi story? Like I don’t get it The truth is bitter but needs to be told. If you don't trust her then don't marry as simple as that. Or are you expecting your wife to surfer after divorce?”

In another post, he proceeded to remind his male followers that their mother whom they trusted with all their properties was also once their father’s wife.

Not stopping there, Peter PSquare asked if they would have felt if their mother was treated the same way when she was their father’s wife. He also proceeded to tell men praising Hakimi’s actions to marry their mums.

See the post below:

See more of Peter PSquare’s tweets on the matter below:

Netizens react as Peter PSquare shares his thoughts on Achraf Hakimi divorce story

It did not take long for the music star’s tweets to go viral online and it also drew reactions from netizens. Read some of them below:

temilolasobola:

“Good man….He made a good point”

onemindxgram:

“The reason why people are celebrating what he did is not because it’s a good idea it because of some African players who are broke now because of divorce or because they were robbed of their fortune. For example Emmanuel Eboue.”

dideiscoco:

“God bless you sir!!!!!! You no trust your wife character, you marry her! Day play. That means you know she can kill you also. Because I don’t know what he did that is worth rejoicing. As a mother, if I see you are bringing a woman that you can’t entrust your properties into her hands, then I don’t want that kind of a daughter in law. May I not bring up a man that can’t make the right decisions!”

obiohachidinma:

“ I love your response, why marry her if you don’t trust her. Go for a strong and caring wife like your Mother and live a happy and fulfilled life period.”

Soyoufoundeve:

“Na now I see reason why Ronaldo never marry him girlfriend ”

suzy_benz5:

“But even that lady doesn’t get a huge settlement she will still get paid plenty alimony because he earn big bucks, plus he will still pay child support based on what he earns . So what’s all this misyarn.”

va_signature:

“The issue at hand is not about trust. It is difficult to comprehend a request for 50 percent of a man's assets if it isn't motivated by greed. I am not implying that a man should neglect his responsibilities towards his wife and children, or that she doesn't deserve any compensation. However, in my opinion, asking for 50 percent seems overly greedy. She wan kee the man ni.”

TG Omori praises Achraf Hakimi for showing him the way

Nigerian ace videographer TG Omori sparked reactions online following the news of popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s divorce from his wife.

Achraf Hakimi has been on the news lately following his marital crisis. The footballer’s wife filed for divorce and wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune only to discover they were all in his mother's name.

Based on his judgement, the Nigerian hotshot took to social media to react to the situation.

Source: Legit.ng