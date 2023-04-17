Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, one of the Psquare music duo, explained why he isn’t able to operate a profitable record business like some of his peers

An overzealous fan left a comment under the musician’s post on Twitter, advising him to set up a standard music business like Don Jazzy’s Mavin Records

In response, Mr. P said that he had other things on his plate, which stirred tonnes of reactions from netizens

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye, member of the Afrobeats duo Psquare, took a swipe at a fan who decided to invest too much interest in his business.

The user left a comment under the musician’s post on Twitter, advising him to set up a standard music business like Don Jazzy’s Mavin to enable him to train young talents.

In response, Mr. P said he had other things on his plate and insisted that not all musicians need to operate record labels.

The Do Me breakout star blew hot on the tweep, saying:

"I am sorry to disappoint you! It is not every artist who must run a record label. Some of us are just too busy doing other things. Most especially, People Like me. So slow down with your anger. Thanks."

See their conversation below

Internet users react

officialendylight1:

"I think this man should bear that name Rude boy, lol."

dr_omomurewa:

"Na una type advise Portable to start label. Na xo he go sign the ‘king of petition’ ."

tenovertenautos:

"They started their own label themselves sha… so you can start urs and sign everyone on ur street.. advisers don plenty pass reasonable advise."

oluwakemi._o:

"So every singer should have a record label smh is like £vil spirit dey dance azonto for d guy head ."

sexy_laise:

"It is how people think their opinion always matter, cause they are public figure doesn’t mean you should tell them what to do."

Source: Legit.ng