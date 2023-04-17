Recently married Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire has sparked reactions online with a post on her page about marriage and a cheating female partner

Peggy, in her post, asked her fans if it was okay for a man to go ahead and propose marriage to his female partner after he had caught her cheating on him twice

The comment with a clip of her acting out an emotional role with male colleague Mofe Duncan has sparked a serious relationship discussion online

Nigerian actress Peggy Ovire who recently got married to screen god Freddie Leonard has got people talking online with an unusual relationship post she made on her page.

In a post shared on her page, Peggy Ovire posed a question to her fans asking if a man should still propose marriage to his woman after she had cheated on him twice.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire sparks emotions online by discussing cheating before proposal and marriage. Photo credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

The actress captioned her question with a clip of herself and colleague Mofe Duncan acting out a lover's role together.

Peggy's comment got a raft of responses, with several noting that if she promises not to commit the same mistake against sure, the man should go ahead. However, others advised against a man entering such a marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See Peggy Ovire's post about marriage that's got people talking online:

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire's post about a man proposing to a cheating partner

@cjcalebs_studio:

"If I’m the reason she cheats I will work on my self first, can’t propose to a lady whose heart is with someone else."

@ivoirienne_pourlavie:

"@peggyovire oohh child!! men do it all the time!! Heck yeah!! he better propose to the Queen."

@sandra.oste:

"A man like Mofe Ducan will accept you even after 4 cheats, he's too tender loving."

@janey_raja:

"Na men go answer this question."

@saadiya0224:

"Women dey always show mofe shege for all him movies."

@naomiudoh:

"Helll NOoo. Love is Blind sha."

@luchi_terri:

"That one na sucide mission ooo."

@workingmummyy:

"He must be the very son of Jesus because Kia with this men we have now cho I don’t think so even women can’t this days ."

@anni_e8880:

"Sure he can. Stupidity is a choice."

Fans react to clip of Peggy Ovire whine her waist during vacation, video trends

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that beautiful Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recently sparked emotions online with a sweet clip from her holiday on her page.

Peggy in the sweet clip was seen dancing, whining and shaking her hips to a Davido song while her friends egged her on.

The newly married actress captioned the video with a subtle message that going clubbing and getting to dance was one of the perks of the festive holiday she went on with her hubby.

Source: Legit.ng