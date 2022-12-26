Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire recently got people emotional with a post she shared on her page as she celebrates her first Yuletide season as a married woman

The film star in her Christmas post spoke about how she was feeling celebrating her first Yuletide married to Freddie Leonard while noting that this is the very family she prayed for

Peggy Ovire and screen god Freddie Leonard who recently tied the knot and became a couple to a huge fanfare wedding both shared sweet Christmas family portraits on their pages

PAY ATTENTION: How media literate are you? Click to take a quiz – bust fake news with Legit.ng!

Actress Peggy Ovire has joined many other Nollywood stars in the Christmas day tradition of sharing photos of themselves and their family around a Christmas tree.

However, the screen diva did hers with a surreal message as she celebrates her first Christmas as a married woman.

Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire sparks emotions with family photos she shares for Christmas day celebration. Photo credit: @peggyovire

Source: Instagram

The actress expressed a unique sense of joy and fulfilment as she also joins the gang of Nollywood wives who take sweet family photos under a Christmas tree with their husbands.

Peggy even stylishly referred to Freddie Leonard as somebody's son, with whom she sat under a Christmas tree.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See Peggy Ovire's Christmas Day post below:

See how netizens reacted to Peggy Ovire's Christmas Day post

@stannze:

"Merry Christmas my people."

@chidimokeme:

"Merry Christmas. God bless your home."

@ibiwarietuk:

"Merry Christmas to you and yours. My next Christmas will be with somebody’s Son too. Love is beautiful.

@tamthro:

"I don't understand...are they married."

@luchydonalds:

"Merry Christmas cute family."

@_callmeamarah:

"God when ooh, Another Christmas with no matching outfit with someone’s son, am I a wood?Merry Christmas Aunty peggie."

@mariamodior:

"Next year it will be with a Leo-junior or Peggy-junior or both, Merry Christmas."

@lantoinette1:

"Merry Christmas to you Fred and Peggy. May God grant you your hearts ' desires according to his plans for you."

Peggy Ovire Finally Shares the Secret Thing She Did to Win Freddie Leonard, Fans React

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that ace Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire continues to enjoy every moment of her new marriage to screen god Freddie Leonard as she reveals online the special thing she did to win his heart.

A trending conversation was sparked online when a fan of Freddie Leonard took to her page to ask the actress what she did to win the actor's heart.

Peggy responded to the enquiring female who described Freddie as her crush that it was through patience that she was able to win her hubby's heart.

Source: Legit.ng