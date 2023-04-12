Nollywood actress Peggy Ovire was in Jos during the Easter celebration as she shared pictures and videos with her fans

The actress revealed it was her first time in the state as she rated it highly above Lagos

Peggy was also spotted with movie star Aki as the two posed for the camera, which stirred reactions from her followers

Popular actress Peggy Ovire has shared lovely pictures, including a video of her in Jos during the Easter celebration.

It appears Peggy, alongside some of her colleagues in the movie industry, was in Jos for an event.

Peggy Ovire poses for camera with Aki. Credit: @peggyovire

She also shared cute pictures of her with veteran actor Chinedu Ikedieze aka Aki.

In her caption, Peggy, who revealed it was her first time in Jos, said:

"Its such a breath of fresh air from Lagos hot weather."

See the post she shared, including a video below:

Watch the video Aki shared with some colleagues below:

Fans react to Peggy Ovire's pictures in Jos

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

ezehpat:

"You guys even came when Jos weather is hot sef."

real_ngozika:

"Jos is a city that’s stress free."

ummukulthum001:

"Awww my super star in Jos ❤️❤️❤️❤️ please where are you in Jos, I want to see you ❤️❤️❤️."

iamhrhsnazzy:

"Very sweet state with cool lovely weather a place to be.....I miss J TOWN but coming soon."

ma.tilda561:

"Please Mummy where in Jos let me come and meet you."

rechealjoseph_:

"Awwww I'm so glad u enjoy your stay in Jos mami I'm proud to come from Jos.."

kabadiakanchok:

"Awww you are in my city hope you are enjoying the breeze."

zela_browexpert:

"Enjoy J Town when you go back to lagos you will have good stories to tell its not as bad as they make it look @peggyovire."

Source: Legit.ng