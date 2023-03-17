Rema, in a recent interview on a foreign radio programme disclosed that he waived his admission with Unilag

The Afrobeats young whiz's reasons for not having interest in education anymore took his Oyinbo interviewer off guard

Recall that the Dumebi breakout star initially stated that he gained admission to satisfy his mother's desire

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Afrobeats rave of the moment Rema surprised his fans with an update on his tuition at the University of Lagos (Unilag).

The Dumebi breakout star who got admitted into Unilag to study Creative disclosed in a recent interview with an Oyinbo man his current educational status, which sent netizens overboard.

Pictures of Afrobeats young lord Rema Credit: @heisrema

Source: Instagram

Recall that the singer said that he got into the school to fulfill his mother's request for him to accomplish his education?

However, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) began an eight-month strike a month following his enrollment.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The musician, who never returned to the school to start his education there, has finally revealed why he didn't.

He disclosed that he had opted out of it in a chat on Count Down Radio because the institution went on strike.

The white host was taken aback by this, as he had apparently never heard of university strikes.

Watch the video below

Social media users react to Rema's interview

aramidebaby1:

The guy was so surprise …that’s Nigeria for us

cruz4pf:

"Next 4 years now you go see him sign out buh him talk say him just moved on he will sort his way out this is Nigeria."

@Nana_amazinglyf:

"You moved on abi na you no attend class."

@dr_venor:

"Rema should not bcs of his fame and money despise education. Education has many advantages it gives to those who acquire her."

@essienjoy_:

"Why you sef go wan school for federal uni."

Rema sparks reactions as he hails senior colleague Tekno

Rema added some fire to the timeline by acknowledging Tekno as one of the top players in the Nigerian music scene.

The Mavin rave of the moment hinted that it was time to celebrate those who just do it for the love and fun of it, not necessarily for international recognition.

However, netizens went on to demand from the singer what he actually saw in his senior colleague that made him tag him as a ‘Legend’.

Source: Legit.ng