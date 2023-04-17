Nigerian singer Portable is gearing up to lavishly celebrate his wife Bewaji and their son on their birthdays

The singer shared a poster of his wife and son, announcing their birth dates, and in his caption, gushed over them

Portable's post has sparked reactions on his page, as some people pointed out that he genuinely loves his woman

Popular Nigerian singer Portable's wife and son will soon turn a year older, and he has been gearing up for the joyous moments.

The singer took to his Instagram page with a post announcing that his Bewaji and their son Iyanuoluwa will be celebrating their birthdays soon.

Portable celebrates wife ahead of her birthday Photo credit: @portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In his caption, Portable wished his wife and son a happy birthday in advance and prayed their deaths would not be announced with their photos.

Portable wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

"In addy to you my queen @omobewaji_ewatomi_oluwaferanmi and my son @iyanuoluwa420 few days to go before then your pictures will not be post by r.I.p I can’t wait to wish you ❤️"

See the post below:

Netizens react to Portable's post

In reaction to the post, some noted that Portable loves his wife.

eliteautosandworld:

"He genuinely loves her."

anifowose963:

"In addy dr zeh family❤"

highly_inflammable1:

"Mother 419. Son 420. Unique code ❤️"

ches_decor:

"it’s d way he luvs Nd show d girl all d time for me...ur marriage will last forever zazu m "

hardeymoney001:

:"In Addy mum and son of Dr zhe❤️"

walemoore_omo_beta:

"Mama zeh ati Omo zeh ☝️ love."

whatspoppinguk2:

"Wow day before each other. Now that’s seriously God’s plan ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

ade__yoso_la:

" I don’t no why I love this guy "

asiwaju_arike:

"In advance to u darling ❤️❤️❤️"

forevermariams:

"In addy Olori may u live n continue shining in good health n peace ,Insha Allah❤️"

Portable announces UK tour

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu is set to take over the stages, as he announced his UK summer tour, which will commence in June.

Before announcing the tour, Portable had also unveiled his new artists signed to his Zeh Nation music label.

Portable, who shared a video of his four artists showing off their music skills, urged his fans and followers to focus on them.

The video, however, stirred reactions from netizens.

Source: Legit.ng