Nigerian controversial singer Portable Zazu is set to take the UK by storm in the summer of 2023

The Zazu crooner also unveiled his new artists as he urged his fans and followers to focus on them

A video of the new artists showing off their musical talents has, however, stirred reactions from netizens

Street Pop singer Portable Zazu has announced his UK summer tour, which will commence in June.

Before announcing the tour, Portable had also unveiled his new artists signed to his Zeh Nation music label.

Portable to commence UK tour in June.



Portable, who shared a video of his four artists showing off their music skills, urged his fans and followers to focus on them.

The Zazu crooner added a caption that read:

"Focus On Them Akoi Grace ⭐️ Zeh Nation Many many inspiration."

Watch the video Portable shared below:

Mixed reactions trail Portable's video

Netizens shared different comments about Portable's artists

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions that trailed Portable's video; see them below:

tycoon4rl:

"Is Music industry a joke to portable ."

_blessing.billionx_:

"All dis one nor be music, for portable mind now e dy help pple e won just bring music carrier down e go carry pple when nor dy hear English com net again."

king_kiadin:

"The guy with the pink hair yeah ? Na him and portable go first get fight."

scentegy._:

"Wetin be this."

_blessing.billionx_:

"Another court case loading All dis guy nor get Talent of music na welder nd fit dem all of dem even spray hair like their oga mi zaza."

oluwakefee:

"E be like say na this one go win Grammy cos wetin be this una don turn music industry to something else."

gary_sam789:

"4 petitions no go too much like this."

teygarr:

"Portable no fit do Wetin he do for manny money give this ones , their Face Strong gan. If he tries it they will Deal with him."

Portable's song makes it to top 5 on streaming platform

Portable's latest songs, ‘Am Not a Prisoner,’ topped the streaming chart, Legit.ng reported.

Following the achievement, the Zazu star took to social media to thank his fans for always showing up for him.

Portable’s ‘Am Not a Prisoner’ was released shortly after his arrest in his residential town, Ogun state.

