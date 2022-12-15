Nigerian stars, Uti Nwachukwu, Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu made it to the best-dressed list of celebrities

Several Legit.ng readers voted for their preferred star and the BBNaija host emerged as the winner

In this article, Legit.ng highlights some comments by fashion lovers who voted in the poll

The year 2022 witnessed numerous fashion moments courtesy of some of Nigeria's favourite celebrities who are big on looking good.

Photos of male Nigerian celebrity fashionistas. Credit: @ebuka, @siruti, @denolagrey, @_timini

Source: Instagram

From red-carpet looks to everyday styles, this selected group of celebrities did not disappoint fans.

As the year comes to an end, it is only fair we give credit to whom it is due.

Legit.ng recently carried out a poll to find out the best-dressed male celebrity in which four top style icons featured

In a poll carried out on Twitter, readers were asked to choose their most stylist male celebrity of 2022 among Uti Nwachukwu, Denola Grey, Timini Egbuson and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu.

And in a landslide victory, the BBNaija emerged as the winner.

On Twitter, Ebuka led by a staggering 76.5% of votes with Timini Egbuson coming in second with 10.4% of the votes.

See post below:

A screenshot of the poll for the best-dressed male celebrity. Credit: @legitngnews

Source: Twitter

On Facebook, the same poll was carried where fans took to the comment section to share their thoughts on their most preferred style icon.

Again, Ebuka appeared in most of the comments, making him the Most Stylish Male Celebrity in 2022.

Check out some comments below:

Bassam Xamy Timothy:

"Ebuka best dresser who brings good and bad news. Vawulence."

Olanma Goldie Kalu:

"Why are we even.asked to chose? Even the other nominees know they don't.come close when it.comes to Ebukas looks,...most.times he.doesnt even.go.on designers but his body.makes every cloth look good,guy be giving good looks effortlessly."

Chinyere Ukwueze:

"No ask me why I take God beg u,na Ebuka."

Chy Daniels:

"I think aside Ebuka, Denola dresses nice too. His aesthetics sets him apart from others, he doesn't go with the crowd."

Okoli Chioma Anastecia:

"They're all good in their fashion sense but I still choose Ebuka"

