Singer Davido’s crew member, Israel DMW, has now reacted to being called out by a herb vendor, Mide’s Haven

In a now deleted post on Instagram, he shared a screenshot of the time he posted the product bag on his IG story

According to him, if he wants her to make a video, she should pay the amount he already asked her for

Top Nigerian singer Davido’s aide, Isreal DMW, has now responded to claims of duping a herb vendor, Mide’s Haven, of N800k.

Recall that the online vendor had called out the socialite after he collected N800k part payment from her to make and post a video of her products but he did neither and continued to ask for his N200k balance.

In reaction to the call out, Isreal took to his official Instagram page to share his side of events.

Isreal DMW reacts to being called out by herb vendor.

The singer’s logistics manager posted a screenshot of his IG story when he posted the vendor’s product packaging.

Not stopping there, he proceeded to ask her to pay the amount he requested if she wanted him to post a video of her products.

According to him, making a video of her products was not in their initial agreement and they had only agreed for him to post on his IG story.

See the screenshot of Isreal’s now deleted post below:

Davido's aide Isreal finally replies herb vendor.

Netizens react as Isreal speaks on what transpired

Isreal’s rebuttal to the herbs vendor raised a series of reactions on social media. Read some of them below:

hourglassbodyshaper:

“But this guy get mind oooo @isrealdmw do the job or freaking refund!!!! 800k is not joke bro!!! Why do you want to drag your name in the mud?”

ajibolapizzle:

“Only this dragging na premium organic promo abeg Kip it up , all na publicity ”

kizzycr1:

“Which one b say, we don’t refund in 30BG? Na u get 30BG? Oga refund money joor…”

midexhaircare:

“Tbh I’m so pissed, some people ca be so w|cked. The fact that he’s even lieing is so annoying. Agreement for video has now turned to story post? Sigh. Just do as agreed @isrealdmw or refund her money. It’s obvious who is right from the voice recording.”

el_bethhairline:

“This is all shade of wrong @isrealdmw pls do the needful.”

