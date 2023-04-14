Nigerian ace video director TG Omori appeared to have spoken the minds of many Nigerian men when he sparked reactions around the Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi

The highly-paid player has been in the news over his divorce case with his wife for going far beyond the thoughts of many

Omori took to social media to share his thoughts on what he learned from the incident, which gathered many reactions

Nigerian ace videographer TG Omori sparked reactions online following the news of popular Moroccan footballer Achraf Hakimi’s divorce from his wife.

Achraf Hakimi has been on the news lately following his marital crisis. The footballer’s wife filed for divorce and wanted more than half of the Moroccan footballer’s property and fortune. Being the highest-paid player in Ligue 1, the ex-wife was expected to hit the jackpot.

But when they arrived in court, they realised that Achraf Hakimi had no property and that the bank had none because he had put his entire fortune in his mother’s name a long time ago.

Harkimi is one of the highest-paid players in the PSG squad, receiving € 1 million a month. 80% of this amount is deposited monthly in her mother’s account, Mrs. Fatima.

Based on his judgement, the Nigerian hotshot took to social media to react to the situation.

He wrote Twitter:

"Thanks, Hakimi, for the update. mama, Thank God and Sons enterprise coming soon."

See his post below

Social media users react to TG Omori’s post

mr_efficiency1:

"Excess joy.... This update is priceless."

franklyn_dafe:

"TG Omori The "son's" inside still implicates you... Your stake in it will be shared."

dj_zeekon:

"Na better update."

gotoppv:

"Some of una go use this thing destroy una home, especially those wey get true partner."

officialbecks:

"Women should make their own money to prevent situations like this."

iamdx2:

"A very good update ..this guy Don open men eyes."

