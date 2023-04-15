Popular Nollywood actor, Jigan Babaoja, is once again in the news over his exchange with singer, Asake

In a new development, Jigan took to social media to call the YBNL star his blood brother after he had sent him money

According to Jigan, the case between them is closed and this raised a series of funny comments online

Nigerian actor, Jigan Babaoja, recently amused fans after he made a u-turn about his anger towards singer, Asake.

Recall that Jigan had jokingly vowed to deal with the music star who had sung about his leg deformity in his new song, 2:30.

In a new development, the Nollywood star took to his Instagram page to let fans know that all had been settled between him and Asake.

Actor Jigan calls Asake his blood brother after singer sent him money. Photos: @jiganbabaoja, @asakemusic

Source: Instagram

In the funny video, Jigan explained that he and Asake are blood brothers. He also claimed that they were birthed by the same father and mother.

Not stopping there, the actor told his fans to leave Asake alone because the music star is allowed to use him how he wants.

In his caption he wrote:

“Asake is my blood brother !!! No more case ! @asakemusic”

See the post below:

In a now deleted post, Jigan also posted a screenshot of the credit alert he got after the music star sent him an undisclosed amount of money.

See below:

Finally, the actor shared a short video of himself and Asake vibing to the controversial line from the song that started the drama in the first place. See below:

Fans react as Jigan calls Asake his blood brother after receiving money from the singer

Jigan’s new tune to the Asake drama raised a series of funny comments from netizens as they expressed their amusement. Read some of their reactions below:

lola_special:

“Normally jigan is full of cruise.”

mz__seunfunmi:

“This guy na case”

khareem_obrain:

“Jigan don collect money . If na me nko what do I gain if i no collect my share ”

being_mrs_babs:

“So u don turn Esau for Bible hope say no be pottage them give u.”

eyitayo_mii:

“ money dey stop nonsense.”

elle_banky:

“Jigan is a cruise ”

adeniyijohnson:

“Money is powerful o”

Kamo_state:

“Because you done see alert”

