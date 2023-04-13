Popular Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, has caused a fresh buzz on social media over his recent performance in Berlin

In the videos making the rounds online, the music star was seen screaming on stage in a strange way during his performance

The video trended on social media and raised a series of concerned questions from the singer’s fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Omah Lay, has once again made the news over his recent actions on stage during a performance.

In videos trending online, the Soso crooner was seen performing his hit song before he suddenly let out a strange scream.

Fans worry as video trends of Omah Lay screaming strangely on stage. Photos: @omah_Lay, @roucurious

Omah Lay screamed strangely a few times leaving his audience confused about his actions.

See the video below:

Netizens show concern over video of Omah Lay screaming strangely on stage

The clip raised a series of concerned questions from fans after it went viral on social media. Read what some netizens had to say about it below:

tha_gal_eucky:

“Una sure say omah lay Dey okay?”

_rosenoir:

“We need to urgently check on Omah Lay ”

Uvbi4christ:

“Something is not right oo”

m.e.r.r.y_gabby':

“Still can't sing this song, its spiritual, I no wan evoke something wey i no know.”

Tomiwasage:

“Music can be spiritual.”

olaryeancahh:

“Oma lay’s dealer is the highest.”

im_king.tosin:

“Person dey craze una Dey look am like this… omoh soso pls ooo”

lewymade:

“Most of you will@not understand how music manipulates it’s host… Well stay safe… Eminem once said the gift is a curse .”

gaddafi_gandhi:

“Creativity come with craziness. As long as e dey sell show.. the madness na check up last card for haters.”

Omah Lay wears bra while performing Soso on stage

Nigerian singer Omah Lay during a performance on stage, decided to appear differently.

The singer jumped around energetically, singing his hit song Soso in a purple bra, a gift probably from an over-enthusiastic female fan.

The huge crowd matched Omah Lay's energy as they sang along and danced, with most of them holding up their phones in the air to capture the moment.

