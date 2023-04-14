Fuji musician, Pasuma, has been joined by friends, family industry colleagues among others to send his late mum off with prayers

A customary eight-day fidau prayer was held for late Alhaja Adija Kuburat Ashabi Adeola according to Islamic rites

Legit.ng compiled videos from the star-studded event and more condolence messages poured in for the singer

It has been over a week already since popular fuji musician, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, lost his dearly beloved mother, Alhaja Adija Kuburat Ashabi Adeola.

The veteran entertainer was recently joined by friends, family members, industry colleagues and fans for an eight-day fidau prayer according to Islamic rites.

Fidau prayer for Pasuma's late mum. Photo: @goldmynetv

Recall that Legit.ng previously reported that the musician's mother was laid to rest on April 7 and videos that made it to social media captured an emotional Pasuma weeping profusely as he watched his mum being lowered to the ground.

The musician who appears to have regained his composure was spotted arriving at the venue of the prayer event for his late mum.

Pasuma approached the stage where he exchanged pleasantries with Islamic clerics billed to admonish guests at the event.

Check out a video below:

A different video captured the moment veteran musician, Sir Kollington Ayinla, arrived at the event to show support for Pasuma.

More videos from the prayer gathering below:

More condolence messages pour in for Pasuma

pacificsttores said:

"May God forgive her sins and grant her eternal rest …"

omorewa.hair.wig said:

"he’s written all over him that he lost a rare gem and the best part of himmay God console him …loosing loved ones can be hard."

doub_oatmeal said:

"Na only him the mama born? May her soul rip."

uniqueplies_studdard said:

"Within short period Pasuma mum passed away! It shows in Pasuma’s body he already lose weight. Nothing to compare motherly love and parental care! I pray may God continue to comfort him and give him strength to get over this loss of his mum."

