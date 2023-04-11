Yul Edochie has caused quite a stir on social media with a move familiar to millions of netizens

Hours after the filmmaker deleted his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son, Star's photos on his Instagram page, he deleted every other post

Now that Edochie's page is bare, different speculations and opinions have taken over social media

Popular Nigerian filmmaker and actor Yul Edochie's Instagram page is now bare, devoid of any posts, family related or not.

This comes hours after he deleted his second wife, Judy Austin, and their son's photos, raising eyebrows and questions.

Yul Edochie empties Instagram account Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Edochie recently lost his first son and second child Kambilichukwu whom he had with his first wife, May.

See post below:

Netizens react to the new development

gleo143:

"The guy must be going through a lot. May God console him and his family. May we never bury our children in Jesus Name. Let’s keep the family in our prayers."

oluchijuliajideuno:

"Why delete them now? The damage has already been done. Polygamy never ends well. Even if Judy isn’t diabolical,there will still be problems. You can’t never live in peace with someone who cheated on you with your husband. Each time you see her,you will remember."

its_lovinainam:

"He did not delete... Let him getoutttt."

iam_holufuntor:

"Don't fall for his drama. He's not showing any remorse. I believe Judy para for him so he kukuma deleted all. That man is a "

thrift_nighty.more:

"Chai May God heal their broken hearts. It’s well with May and Yul, it’s not easy at all."

hildamerryheart:

"Omo, grief is a terrible thing"

kadibya:

"The man is grieving, the kind thing to do would be to let him be."

Netizens blame Yul Edochie for death of 1st son

Popular Nollywood actor Yul Edochie and his first wife, May lost their first son, Kambili.

The report via Vanguard revealed the actor’s first son was rushed to the hospital after he fell unconscious.

The news came as a rude shock to Nigerians, and accusatory fingers have been pointed toward Yul and his second wife, Judy Austin.

Source: Legit.ng