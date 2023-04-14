A video showing the moment Fuji veteran Saheed Osupa called his colleague Pasuma is trending online

In the video, Osupa, who seemed to be out of the country, sympathised with Pasuma over his mum's demise

Osupa expressed regret he was not present in person to condole him as a friend, a statement which stirred emotions

It turns out that whatever rivalry there is between popular Fuji stars Saheed Osupa and Pasuma only exists among their fans as the two singers hold each other in high esteem.

Following Pasuma's mum's demise, a number of celebrities have been paying condolence visits to the singer.

Saheed Osupa consoles Pasuma. Credit: @kingsaheedosupa @officialpasuma

A trending video showed the moment Osupa made a vide call to condole the Pasuma, who he called his friend.

Osupa, who appeared not to be in the country, expressed regret over his unavailability to stand by Pasuma as a friend should. He urged the singer to be strong.

Netizens react as Saheed Osupa calls Pasuma

Reacting to the video, netizens expressed surprise over the bond between the two Fuji stars. See their comments below:

fridaymichael979:

"The love is there love them both."

adedoyintitilayoa:

"Am very happy, thanks for your call and may Mama soul continue to rest in peace✌(◕‿-)✌."

omowunmi_adegunwa:

"More blessings ."

tawakkalt_alabi:

"I don't want to hear "do you remember the day you ate amala?"

adua_ahu:

"Thank you osupa for this Love ."

adeniberu:

"Am so happy to see this."

Pasuma weeps like a baby as mum is laid to rest

Alabi Pasuma wept as he watched his mum get laid to rest, Legit.ng reported.

The veteran singer, already a grandfather with more than five grandkids, couldn't hold back the tears as he said his final goodbye to his mum, who passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

News broke late in the evening on Thursday that Alhaja Adijat Kuburat had passed away. The special bond Pasuma shared with his mum is well documented, as she raised him as a single mother and he is the only child.

A fan wrote: "May Almighty Allah accept mama's return and grant her Aljanah fidous."

