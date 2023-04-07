News broke on Thursday evening, April 6, 2023, that veteran Fuji musician Alhaji Alabi Pasuma had lost his mother, Alhaja Adijat Kuburat

According to Muslim rites, Alhaja Adijat was laid to rest today, April 7, 2023, and her famous son was seen weeping profusely as he watched his mum lowered in to the ground

Anyone conversant with Pasuma's grass-to-grace story would know just how much the singer values his mum and credits her for the success he enjoys today as a musician

A video clip of veteran Nigerian Fuji musician Alhaji Alabi Pasuma weeping earlier today, April 7, 2023, as he watched his mum get laid to rest has stirred people's emotions online.

The veteran singer, who is already a grandfather with more than five grandkids, couldn't hold back the tears as he said his final goodbye to Mum, who passed away on Thursday, April 6, 2023.

Clips from the burial procession as Fuji musician Alabi Pasuma buries his mum a day after she passed at her home in Lagos. Photo credit: @temilolasobola

Source: Instagram

News broke late in the evening on Thursday that Alhaja Adijat Kuburat had away at the age of 78. The special bond Pasuma shares with his mum is well documented publicly, as he was raised by a single mother and is the only child.

Watch below how Pasuma's mum was buried:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

See another video of how Pasuma's mother was buried:

See how netizens reacted to the video of Pasuma crying as he buries his late mum

@idowuable:

"May her soul rest in peace."

@achieva_jnr:

"May her soul rest in perfect peace. Amin."

@yetundearegbe:

"May Almighty Allah accept mama's return and grant her Aljanah fidous."

@rtw_by_gbemsie:

"There is no one like mother. See a Full grown grandfather sobbing hole they lay his mum to rest. May her soul find peace with God."

@sadeeequeen:

"Innalillahi wa ina ilayhi rajiun. May Allah forgive her and other dead Muslims of their shortcomings, illuminate their kabr and grant them jannatul firdausi.We that are still alive, may Allah guide us to the right path and make us better Muslims."

@oduwayekaffie:

"Muslims no Dey waste time, what if someone comes back to life, olorun apa asise re mo."

@zass_kayan_mataa:

"May the soul the soul of the departure rest in peace."

Alao Malaika, Small Doctor, others gather in Pasuma’s house to console him over mum’s death

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting earlier that Nigerian Fuji singer, Wasiu Alabi Pasuma, has been shown great love and support after the death of his mother.

The news of Alhaja Adijat Kuburat’s death made the rounds in the late hours of April 6, 2023, to the dismay of fans.

In no time, Pasuma’s home was filled with visitors as they condoled the Fuji singer over the death of his family’s matriarch.

Source: Legit.ng