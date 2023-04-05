Davido's London fans have had a Timeless experience with him hearing and seeing him perform songs from the album

In a video that has gone viral online, the singer was seen opening the show with one of the songs off his album, LCND

The beautiful part of the video was how fans calmly sang along with him, even though the album dropped days ago

Davido's fans in London had an amazing time with him at his special live event, tagged a Timeless night.

As expected, the singer performed songs off his Timeless album and opened the show with a track LCND.

Davido performs in London Photo credit: @davido/@wahalanetwork/@goldmynetv

Source: Instagram

As OBO sang, his fans, phones whipped out to capture the moment, excitedly sang along with him.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

In another clip sighted online, Davido performed one of the trending songs off Timeless, Unavailable.

It was an exciting moment as some of his crew members were on stage with singer Zlatan Ibile reportedly in the mix.

As the crowd sang along, the DMW boss and his members did the viral dance routine to the song.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the videos

emryzlawd:

"Oboy David is great… see crowd lip-singing album is just 6 days."

clever_kingsley:

"Omo, Davido's happiness is contagious, Like, I can't watch davido without smiling"

kha_nemi:

"Davido no get better intro joor."

dreal_chadgraphics:

"I just love the rhythm ❤️"

abaluxofficial:

"Legends can never die."

hanasmith039:

"Love this obo came out stronger na man you B."

to.nia4400:

"My joy anytime I see davido, is the fact that he is married❤️❤️ so much love for chioma."

only1finger:

"I swear I dey watch this video and I dey happy "

ay_cosmos11:

"He just loves people around him…Omo nah good thing make them use love train person from small oo ❤️❤️"

Oyinbo crowd go ‘gaga’, jump, sing as Omah Lay performs

Nigeran singer Omah Lay performed in Germany, and it was an exciting experience not just for his fans but for him as well.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen on stage dancing and jumping around as his fans warmed up to singing his song Soso.

Shortly after, the huge crowd went wild as they surprisingly sang the song word for word while jumping around.

Source: Legit.ng