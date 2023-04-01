Davido is back to his old self on social media, and his fans cannot keep calm over his latest tweet

The singer, who dropped his Timelss album o March 31, took to social media INEC style as fans continue streaming

OBO told everyone to deliver their units, and netizens indulged him by replying and quoting his tweet with hilarious comments

Nigerian singer Davido decided to go Independent National Electoral Commission INEC-election style, with fans streaming his new album Timeless.

The singer, in a post on Twitter, asked fans around the world to deliver their unit, translating to each person delivering their country or region.

Davido tells fans to deliver their units Photo credit: @davido

He wrote:

"Oya everybody deliver your unit !!! #otilor."

View the tweet below:

Reactions to Davido's tweet

@usman__haruna:

"Ilu Ilorin delivered inside the Olosho bag "

@is_salsu:

"I have delivered mine, if you haven’t delivered your unit what are you waiting for? #TimelessAlbum"

@Kingkelvinoffi1:

"I deliver my hostel oof no rigging recorded."

@SumisolaAbiloye:

"This Davido I miss."

@fevaszn:

“Away “ Unit hasbeen delivered! Over 5 million streams in all platform❤️"

@fevaszn:

"Lol ❤️ This is the Davido we all know, Always on cruise, love you❤️"

@MikunBaby:

"Yes my king is back❤️"

@Chileemanya:

"OBO is back "

@_kathiiie:

"Uniben delivered. Anybody that has issues should go to court."

@FoxMubaraka:

"Oya, I don deliver RWANDA polling unit oo', it's in full. Say #shekpe "

@_kathiiie:

"I swear I missed this Davido."

@Mbahdeyforyou:

"‘Timeless’ declared the winner. if you disagree,Go to court!"

@Khun_mhie:

"The way I'm going hard for this album, if I took my life this serious, I'd be a multi-millionaire by now. "

@ronkekanbai:

"FC boys were attacking people in my polling unit,but their leader don calm them so everywhere is safe now✌"

Davido speaks on 2023 elections

Nigerian singer Davido was still on his social media break when the presidential and governorship elections were held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, respectively.

In an interview on Beat FM Lagos, the singer opened up about his intentional break and the things that happened.

On the elections, Davido disclosed that he personally does not think they were credible, and if he were online, he would have been really vocal about it.

Source: Legit.ng