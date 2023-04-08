A trending video of fuji musician, Pasuma, has surfaced on social media and stirred funny reactions

One of the musician’s friends took a casual jab at him and asked why he has been so downcast despite his mum passing at 95

Pasuma didn’t hesitate to fire back at the friend for trolling him and the clip got people talking online

The past few days have been challenging for fuji maestro Wasiu Alabi Pasuma who lost his dear mother but friends are doing their bit to cheer him up.

Just recently, a viral clip making the rounds online captured the moment a friend trolled the musician and asked why he has been crying since his mother died.

According to the individual, the deceased lived long and only left the world at the ripe old age of 95. He added that he lost his mother when he was much younger and he has been fine.

Upon catching his sub, Pasuma didn’t hesitate to fire back at his friend and others present watched the two banter for a while.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

nuzi_dee said:

"MAke my mama enter 95 years lord ❤️ in good health and her son happy."

notvalid_at_all said:

"Love!! He still managed to make him smile."

ashabifash said:

" The guy is so hilarious. Seriously teasing Pasuma."

iam_lugavienia said:

"Omo I watch this video more than 5times ."

real_bantty said:

"Oshe Oshe omo banke ko ni yen for left side ."

_____baale said:

"Agba @officialpasuma you are to free and this is too deep and I love your energy ."

