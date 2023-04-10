Singer Peter Okoye was among the popular Nigerian celebrities who stormed comedian AY's latest show

A video from the event showed the moment the music star gifted a physically-challenged comedian N1 million

Peter's kind gesture has stirred reactions from many netizens, as many took to social media to applaud him

Popular comedian AY's Easter show went down on Sunday, April 9, at Eko Hotel in Lagos, with top Nigerian celebrities in attendance.

A highlight from the event showed the moment singer Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, gifted a physically-challenged comedian, who stunned him with his stage performance, a sum of N1M.

Video of Peter Okoye at AY Live show. Credit: @peterpsquare @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

A video from the event showed the moment Mr P joined the comedian on stage during the event and expressed his admiration for him.

Aside from Mr P, some other popular figures at the event also made donations to the physically challenged comedian.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the moment Mr P donated N1 million to the comedian:

Netizens hail Peter Okoye

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, see them below:

jumokeomojola:

"Beautiful ❤️❤️ God bless the giver ."

oluwathimber:

"Audio money ‍."

ebiratao:

"Moral support ."

kimebongii:

"This love that we've been showing to upcoming stars is awesome ."

buruji_ibile_:

"Wow I love this so amazing ."

just_will.i.ams:

"They just added more Ego and life to this young man the love and support is massive ."

estherezirim:

"Wonderful thank you Mr Peter."

call_me_vicki:

"Who be the guy pls??"

mulladofficial:

"This is commendable."

bestslimever:

" tears of joy for you brother."'

francisajaezi:

"Lovely. He chose to have a career rather than begging on the streets."

seqeenat:

"Peter no Dey do Audio."

Peter Okoye shares outcome of his discussion with Victor Osimhen

Mr P opened up on what he and Victor Osimhen discussed about his possible transfer to Premier League club Chelsea next season.

Peter, who hosted the football star, while commenting on popular blogger Tunde Ednut’s page, revealed he successfully convinced Osimhen about leaving Napoli for Chelsea.

In his words:

“Baller! I was able to convince him to come to @Chelsea In another story, My son @cameronokoye10 is coming…. ⚽️ #ProjectCameron”

Source: Legit.ng