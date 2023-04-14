Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola trends online after a recent act of benevolence she did, stirred attention online

Wumi Toriola recently made her friend and Nollywood colleague Akeem Adeyemi emotional and hailing prayers for her after she gave him a birthday to remember

In the viral post shared online by Akeem Adeyemi, he showered his colleague with encomium and revealed that Wumi gifted him N1.2m after already throwing him a surprise birthday bash

Nollywood actor Akeem Adeyemi has got people talking online after a video about Wumi Toriola, which he shared on his page, went viral.

In the viral video, Akeem Adeyemi was heard heaping prayers, messages of appreciation and affirmation to stay loyal to his bestie Wumi Toriola. At the same time, he thanked Wumi for all she did to celebrate him on his birthday.

Nollywood actor Akeem Adeyemi goes gaga online as he appreciates his colleague and bestie, Wumi Toriola, for gifting him 1.2m on his birthday.

Source: Instagram

Akeem Adeyemi also shared receipts of the money Wumi Toriola gifted him for his birthday and noted that he doesn't know how to thank her enough for all she did for him.

The actor further described Wumi as an angel in human form and noted that all the actresses have done for him looks like a dream.

See Akeem Adeyemi's clip showering Wumi Toriola encomium:

See how netizens reacted to the report about Wumi Toriola gifting her bestie money

@khazimdanmola:

"Thank you so much...This one loud ❤️❤️❤️."

@king_ay_pumping:

"It’s better you guys marry each other…, once you guys marry another person you won’t close like this again o."

@wtphilos:

"Mr Akeem, you deserve it sir you have been there for her through thick and thin To my favorite human, Anike mi ówonFrom the nook and cranny of the world, you will be favoured God bless you for us."

@misola_x:

"Both of you will marry in Jesus name seh ."

@abukiano:

"Na this kind friend I dey find oooo no be the one wey go dey collect wey no dey retaliate ."

@oluwakemisolayesufa:

"We r waiting for ur own turn........"

@adejumoke815:

"A better choice of friendship sis!@wumitoriola."

Fans praise actress Wumi Toriola's hard work as they gush over a video of her new mansion

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that popular Nigerian actress Wumi Toriola recently became a homeowner in one of the highbrow areas of Lagos.

Taking to her official Instagram page, the movie star shared the great news with her many fans.

Wumi posted a video showing her impressive new property in Lekki and revealed that it was all God's doing as she congratulated herself.

Source: Legit.ng