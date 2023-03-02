Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola got into her element recently and delivered a hilarious video to her fans

The movie star, who appeared to be on the set of a movie, entertained spectators that gathered by driving an open roof keke from street to street

Toriola looked like she enjoyed driving the vehicle around, and netizens dropped their hilarious take on the video

Popular Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola sparked hilarious reactions on social media with a recent video on her Instagram page.

The movie star had a swell time driving an open roof keke from street to street on what appeared to be a movie set.

Wumi Toriola shares video as she drives convertible keke Photo credit: @wumitoriola

Source: Instagram

People gathered to watch as Toriola skillfully maneuvered the vehicle while trying to look as tough as possible.

She wrote:

"The way i am driving to my polling unit for Governorship election.."

Watch the video below:

lahwon:

"Wunmi wey no dey alright plenty gan ni ooo... Sha gbemi naa Debe."

iamakeemadeyemi:

"Oremi congratulations no con too much like this .. Congrats on your new convertible .. ko ni jam oo .. sha use seat belt "

officialsholakosoko:

"Wunmi oooooooo "

2000events:

"Carry me alongI love anything convertible "

aishatifayemi02:

"It’s the shoe for me ,sha carry me along "

khemzie28:

"It’s the boot for mecongratulations on your convertible "

ferraribongkem:

"I love you girl. You are a natural."

zaybels_:

"No pour away o mama"

tomike_ayo:

"Dis woman will not kill me,I love u too much ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

kazeemremilekunhajarat:

"Better we just have to go out there on the 11th of March and vote APC."

teema_10:

" portable female version "

ayeke_yommyfolorunsho:

"When the spirit of Maruwa enter ur body we call it sisi maruwa."

chemy_secrets:

"Cruise woman , person no fit think where you dey ooo."

Actress Wumi Toriola breaks down in tears on IG live

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola had enough of negative press about her, and she addressed the issue during an Instagram live session.

A portion of the session that made the rounds on social media captured an emotional Toriola calling out anonymous colleagues in the entertainment industry working against her.

According to the actress, a particular blog, Twins Blog, in collaboration with her industry colleagues, is bent on soiling her good name.

Toriola made it clear that she has never had to sleep with men for money or sell her body to achieve the success she is currently enjoying. She dared anyone with evidence of her alleged immoral conduct to come out with receipts.

Source: Legit.ng