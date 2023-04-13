Actress Chizzy Alichi has shown her adventurous side as she recently went skydiving in South Africa

Chizzy, who described herself as fearless, said it was a fun experience to get a great view above the ground

The actress' action has stunned many of her colleagues and fans as they applauded her fearlessness

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Nollywood actress Chizzy Alichi left many talking online after she shared a video of her skydiving in Cape Town, South Africa.

Taking to her Instagram page, Chizzy stressed that her husband would never try taking such a risk as she applauded herself for being fearless and adventurous.

Chizzy Alichi shared a video of her in South Africa. Credit: @chizzyalichi

Source: Instagram

Sharing the video, the actress wrote in her caption:

“My husband can NEVER, but me I get coconut head Fearless and adventurous Chizzy ….. plus I took my village people unaware . It’s actually fun and great view up there. Will you be trying this soon?"

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Watch the video below:

See more pictures she shared below:

Celebrities, fans react to Chizzy Alichi's video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions; see them below:

kevinikeduba:

"Wow."

benitaonyiuke:

"Omo where i wan see this kind mind i dey your husband group."

veracassy23:

"Mama love you ."

nancysolomon2017:

"If I try this one my village people will really use the opportunity wisely ."

julietibrahim:

" That’s what I’m talking about ! ❤️❤️."

rechaelokonkwo:

"U get mind, I have phobia for height I go don faint before we reach ."

mercykenneth_:

"Ma'am please make space for me let me enter with u to London, am tired of Nigeria ⛷️."

moyolawalofficial:

"You are lucky our own eeeh ...we took off from a slopy mountain, your chest will hav almost cut with fear eeeh ."

mirrorboy8:

"I know you to be a fearless lady, I no reason anything as I see the video because I know if na to stay on top airplane ✈️ you fit run am no cap ✌."

adwoa_dufieh_boamah:

"This is exactly what my village people are waiting for just to turn me into a bird ."

Chizzy Alichi and hubby on beach getaway

Chizzy Alichi and her husband served "couple's goals" on social media, as they left many gushing with a beach getaway.

Recall that the celebrity couple recently marked their third wedding anniversary with beautiful photos on social media.

In one video Chizzy shared, the couple was seen cuddling like young lovers as someone made a video of them together. They both wore flowery outfits to match the beach theme.

Source: Legit.ng