Nollywood actress, Wumi Toriola, has now spoken up after claims started to make the rounds that she slept with Toyin Abraham’s husband

The movie star penned down a lengthy note where she shut down the claim and it drew mixed reactions from netizens

Some social media users claimed it was guilty conscience worrying her because the blog did not make such a statement

Popular Nigerian actress, Wumi Toriola, has now made headlines after she reacted to rumours that she slept with her colleague, Toyin Abraham’s husband, Kolawole Ajeyemi.

The rumours all started when controversial blog, Gistlover, shared a photo collage of Wumi Toriola with Toyin Abraham.

Even though the caption of the post did not explain much, many netizens took to the comment section to start making claims and some of them spread rumours that Wumi slept with Toyin’s husband.

See the post below:

Wumi Toriola denies sleeping with Toyin Abraham’s husband

Shortly after Gistlover’s post went up, Wumi Toriola quickly took to her page to address the issue. The movie star denied any suggestions of her having an affair with her colleague’s present or past husband.

According to Wumi, the comment that was dropped about her sleeping with Toyin’s husband is vile, diabolic and evil.

Not stopping there, the actress hinted that it must have been Toyin’s fans trying to tarnish her image and cause trouble.

Her post reads in part:

“This morning, my attention was called to a diabolical comment on Gistlover blog that I “slept with a colleague’s husband. Not only is the comment false, it is diabolical, evil and intended to soil my name.

Not only did I not sleep with the said person’s present husband, I did not have any int*imate relationship with her former husband as well.

I do not know why this person’s fans are fixated on continuous tarnishing of my image and bent on causing continuous rancour, but I do know that this is the last time I will be responding to anything regarding this person.

I have moved on. I am focusing only on the future and just want to make movies.”

See her post below:

A number of social media users had mixed feelings about Wumi Toriola’s reaction. Some of them noted that Gistlover never mentioned that she slept with Toyin’s husband and that she should have ignored the negative comment.

Read some comments below:

olaronke_joy:

“how you take know say na the so called person fans dey tarnish your imagemadam calm down first.”

eazyoutside:

“This is not necessary. You shouldn't be responding to thinhs like this for your own sanity. I checked the blogger page now and all I could see was a pix mix of you and Toyin without any description. So why did u pick comments from people who has no clue of why the post was made. In fact, u no try at all.”

ann.omega:

“Guilty conscience. Gistlover has not said anything yet and u are have started defending urself. Wait let him say it first.”

princessaddy0691:

“God will punish the evil Goat that typed such under comment section. But i doubt if it's that person's fan‍♂️.”

Actress Seyi Edun in tears as she unveils twins she had after 7 years childlessness

Popular Nollywood couple, Adeniyi Johnson and Seyi Edun, are still making the news over the birth of their twins.

Recall that the celebrity couple had been childless for seven years before they finally gave birth to twin babies.

In a new development, the couple finally unveiled their newborns on social media with a heartwarming video. At a point in the video, the actress was seen getting emotional as she shed tears while onlookers consoled her. The clip was accompanied with a song on how people taunted her for being barren without knowing they were reminding God to bless her with children.

