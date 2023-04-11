Veteran Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy trends online for what he recently did to a netizen who asked him for help

The tweep had tagged Don Jazzy in a post where he begged the music boss to please him out that he had been living in a kiosk with his daughter, and the weather had been affecting her

The Mavin record label boss responded to the post some hours later, revealing that he had sent a sum of N1m to the young man's account, and this sparked a garage of reactions online

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Ace Nigerian music producer and label executive Don Jazzy has got people talking online with a unique act of philanthropy he showed a young struggling netizen.

Don Jazzy is famous for his philanthropic and easy-to-access personality online. He recently took it to a new level, giving a young man who had taken to his Twitter handle to beg him for help N1m.

Music executive Don Jazzy stirs emotions online with his acts of philanthropy extended to some of his fans on Twitter. Photo credit: @donjazzy/@samtussy/@enaja1

Source: Instagram

At the same time, another young netizen also tagged Don Jazzy in a tweet asking him to support he's career that he wanted to acquire a camera for work.

Don Baba J responded to the young man's post tracking down his account and giving both men 25k and a million naira each, noting that he hopes it helps as much as possible.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

See Don Jazzy's post noting that he just sent the young man a million:

See some of the reactions that the act from Don Jazzy stirred online

@kofighozt:

"Wow... that's a lot of money even in Ghana cedis...."

@callmeenny001:

"More blessings sir u have been a helper to many people and God will continue to uplift u sir more success and more achievement."

@_TheBigSinta

"Who go help my tech career too like this . I need laptop to continue learning."

@kingofhandicap:

"Omo hw una dey do this stuff na juju or grace."

@lawfranc:

"God indeed answers prayers. Good luck with your hustle and daughter."

@BeyondMerchant1:

"We rise by lifting others. Well done Senior man."

@Ejykes_j:

"God bless you sir always."

Don Jazzy advises Nigerian artists to learn from Davido

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Nigerian music heavyweight Don Jazzy gave insightful advice to musicians and upcoming talents in the country.

The Mavin Records CEO used Davido’s re-emergence in the scene to elaborate his point successfully.

Don Jazzy explained that Davido didn’t bank on his fame to achieve the great things he did with Timeless Album so far.

Source: Legit.ng