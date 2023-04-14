Nigerian stand-up comedian Mc Morris dropped his two cents on the viral feud between AY and Basketmouth and Bovi’s take on it

Morris berated Bovi for making a demeaning statement against AY, whom he claimed gave the former a platform to grow

Morris went on to fault the Nigerian comedy industry, saying loyalty is now a scarce commodity

Nigerian standup comedian and event host MC Morris has tackled his colleague Bovi for indirectly shading AY Makun.

Recall that Bovi reacted to the online saga between AY and Basketmouth, where he stated that the old trending picture of the duo was that of a celebrity and a fan.

Morris laid an accusing finger on Bovi and claimed that AY gave him the popularity he was enjoying today.

According to him, people got to know Bovi properly through AY’s comedy show "Who Wants to Be a Millionaire."

He further said those who assassinated Jesus Christ had entered the comedy profession, pointing out how loyalty is in short supply.

"Loyalty is scarce out there. The people who killed Jesus Christ have joined the comedy industry. Pray for our industry," he said in parts.

Nigerians react to Morris' comment

youduak_foods:

"I think Bovi was just joking. And i honestly think he was shading basketmouth his friend who said he's never taken picture with AY. Some of una like quarrel pass fight. Jesus ambassadors."

kambeaut.y:

"Comedian way no understand him own game , so you didn’t see that bovi was just joking?"

iambiggysteve:

"Two lions Dey fight, tiger Dey separate and one monkey wan join the party. St Morris cigarette continue o, your eyes go soon clear."

bobby_quakers:

"Is this one Dumb People knew Bovi from Extended Family which was even his TV show. What year did AY do who wants to be a millionaire comedy version better have sense."

