Davido's loyal logistics manager Isreal DMW followed his boss' footsteps by taking down all his posts on Instagram

Now that Davido is back online with his Timeless album, Isreal is yet to put up any post or video on his page

Different reactions have taken over social media, with netizens predicting what might be wrong

Davido's return to social media as well as the release of his Timeless album on March 31, sparked joy on social media among fans and colleagues.

However, his logistics manager, Isreal DMW's unusual silence, has also stirred questions and reactions.

Juju, as he is fondly called, is yet to make any post, Davido related or not, on his Instagram page, and netizens are wondering if all is well with him.

He has, however, been seen in comment sections on social media hyping his boss up.

Netizens react to Juju's silence

humuz2010:

"Hope he is fine."

lynchie_richie:

"Juju still Dey sleep He never wake up today at all He too like sleep"

007ajk:

". He has been busy with logistics. He will post soon ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

michelledera:

"He went on a timeless break.. Let's wait and see."

mightyprayger:

"I love their Relationship❤️ I pray nothing goes wrong."

usersname_sectiona:

"Very loyal guy."

lilbee_panda:

"He fit no get sub "

"He want make unah still hype am small nah scope he go post later if everywhere don dey cold "

eke7769;

"But isrealdmw wife posted it, and that is on periodt."

davidkkrown:

"Israel and davido friendship na out of this world "

jokiescoba:

" He must be very busy with Logistics he will surely post soon.

Davido speaks on 2023 elections

Nigerian singer Davido was still on his social media break when the presidential and governorship elections were held on February 25 and March 18, 2023, respectively.

In an interview on Beat FM Lagos, the singer opened up about his intentional break and the things that happened.

On the elections, Davido disclosed that he personally does not think they were credible, and if he were online, he would have been really vocal about it.

