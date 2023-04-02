Davido recently took to his Twitter page to make a post about reuniting with his logistics manager Isreal, soon

The post which has gone viral left many fans of the singer buzzing as they gushed over their bond

Meanwhile, fans of the singer have reacted to a trending video of a lady who shares a strong resemblance with Chioma Rowland

As music lovers continue to groove to some hot new songs courtesy of the Davido's Timeless album, the singer's presence on social media continues to excite 30BG fans.

Just recently, the award-winning singer posted a tweet in which he expressed excitment ahead of reuniting with his logistics manger, Isreal DMW.

Recall fans expressed concern over Isreal's unusual silence following the release of the album.

Well, all seems to be well with him as the singer's new tweet suggests.

In the post, he wrote:

"Can’t wait to see Israel when I get home … d hailing no go be here. #timeless"

Fans react to Davido's tweet about Isreal DMW

klinshott:

"Make we no lie davido and Israel be the highlight for this Instagram,see as Instagram sweet now everybody just Dey smile like mumu."

peggybundyher:

"I love their bond."

lyn4shizzle:

"I’m not sure Israel was able to eat… he must have lost weight sef cos this must have hurt him bad too . Loyal dude."

playboyrolli:

"Merlin and Arthur."

0la_lekan:

"Lmao Na wetin Davido like most be that."

mayorkun247:

"Their drama continues."

parker_ojugo:

"Today Isreal go lie down for ground make davido Waka on top am best logistics manager."

Trending video of Chioma Rowland's lookalike leaves social media users stunned: "Her twin"

Following the release of Davido's latest album, Timeless, there have been some interesting videos regarding OBO's family online.

Legit.ng earlier reported on how a video of a toddler who shares a striking resemblance with the late singer's son stirred reactions.

Shortly after, a video of a young lady who looks a lot like Chioma Rowland - Davido's wife and Ifeanyi's mother - surfaced online.

