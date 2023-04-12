Famous Nigerian actor Odunlade Adekola has got people talking online after a video clip of him and one unknown tall man

In the trending video sighted online, the Nollywood actor, who is himself quite a tall person, couldn't help but marvel at the height of the man as they shared a picture

Odunlade Adekola in the video was also heard noting that he is tall while describing the unknown man as long

Reactions trail viral video of Odunlade Adekola and a tall fan. Photo credit: @odunladeadekola/@horlesh

The actor also noted in the trending clip that he wouldn't kneel to greet the fan this time as he did for tall skit maker Layi Wasabi when they met in 2022.

Odunlade did pass a cheek remark about the tall man saying in Yoruba, "awon e le gun ni won ga", which translates in English as 'he is long, not tall'.

Watch the viral clip below of Odunlade and the tall man below:

See the reactions to the video between Odunlade Adekola and a tall fan stirred online

@vanessawinslet30:

"If rich man fit dey, wear this kind sandal who I con be dey buy palm 20k."

@kayshow20:

"Na because the guy slim... If the guy get body like Odun, he will won't be as tall as that."

@chris890001:

"Na this guy gan gan be Brother Bernard."

@ibrahimomogbolahan:

"This brother no tall na long hin long true true."

@oloriomoladegold:

"Dis kind person na him dem dey Galetrian."

@arikegold:

"The camera man don laugh tire."

@adesinaolatunji:

"Gagacious method man."

Odunlade Adekola goes on his knees as skit maker refuses to stand up after meeting him for the 1st time

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Popular Nollywood actor Odunlade Adekola is loved by many; the fast-rising skit maker Layi Wasabi could not contain his excitement on meeting the movie star.

In a video shared by the young man, he could not stop exclaiming in awe as Odulade strolled into the same space he was standing in.

The men immediately extended their hands for a shake, but Layi took it up a notch by kneeling and refusing to stand up.

