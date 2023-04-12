Ace Nigerian socialite Obi Cubana trends online, and it's not because he is celebrating his birthday today but because of a video clip of him and his kids

In the viral video, Obi Cubana was seen doing the trending flip-the-water bottle challenge with his sons, and it has got people talking

The nightlife boss wrote in the caption of the viral clip that he is an OG, as he was seen dominating the game ahead of his sons

Famous Nigerian socialite and nightlife king Obinna Iyiegbu, better known as Obi Cubana, has got people talking online after a video of him and his kids went viral.

In the viral clip, Obi Cubana was seen doing the trending water bottle-flipping challenge with his kids in his garden.

Billionaire businessman Obi Cubana trends as a video of him doing the flip bottle challenge with his sons go viral. Photo credit: @obicubana/@wahalanetwork

The businessman in the clip was seen trashing his boys as he rarely missed any of his throws. The game has become quite a social media sensation as a group of people line up to flip the bottle, and whoever can make the bottle stand after a flip gets to eat from a large bowl of food as a reward.

Watch Obi Cubana join the challenge with his three sons:

See some of the reactions the video stirred online

@crystalpranks:

"See as he dem Dey chop am small small.. chai money good o.. I trust my self, one flip like this, all chicken don finish ."

@maya_e:

"You can take an OG away from the street but can't take the street away from an OG. Salute to you Chairman Sir!"

@aryourbami:

"Good life."

@dj_nezer:

"See person billionaire papa dey play with him pikin , my own papa pride fit kill am if e smile, shuu."

@realdanycruz___:

"E be Og now."

@axcullen5059:

"When money dey life is Good."

@aje.entertainment001:

"Baba don tey for street as he just dey flip am one try steady."

