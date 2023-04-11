Davido's return has seen him return with massive energy as his hit song Unavailable off his Timeless album continues to trend

A viral video showed the moment Davido was seen performing Unavailable live at a wedding in Barcelona

The video has stirred reactions among netizens online as many gushed about the singer's performance

A trending video of Nigerian music star Davido performing his hit song Unavailable at a wedding in Barcelona has caused a buzz online.

According to the caption that came with the video, the couple's parents flew Davido into Barcelona to surprise them at their wedding.

A video of Davido performing in Barcelona trends. Credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

In the video, Davido was seen thrilling the couple and the guest with his hit songs, including Unavailable with some energetic performances.

Watch the video below:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Davido recently released the visual for Unavailable, a hit song off his 4th studio album Timeless.

Netizens react as Davido performs Unavailable in Barcelona

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

vickyndungu:

"Money is importanter."

fox_dafox:

"Money comes money stays."

randykotey:

"God I know you’re seeing this ."

__tiff_:

"I would’ve been on the FLOOR!!! ."

amodernadventure:

"Flew him in or kidnapped him from the beach? Congratulations to the happy couple."

valerie.harris:

"have money oooooo."

mr_davis_89:

"He didn’t read the email regarding the dress code?"

mimah_ken:

"Lady’s eye hooked with David’s ,Love it ."

sundaysfinesttreasure:

"Why is he dressed like they had the reception at a resort he stayed at and he decided to pop in when he heard there was a party?"

btessema_:

"@patelkunal._ so he was available ."

jgreene_89:

"Now they can never get divorced."

lexia0818:

"Ayeeee party is lit i want to be there but not invited."

ki.mo.kat:

"Africans with money be extra extra o, mtchew."

Davido reveals the presidential candidate he supported

Davido shared his take on the recent election, especially on some celebrities who kept silent during the period.

The DMW label boss who is known to be vocal on political issues, was also away from social media during the period, which stirred reactions.

Speaking on the leader he supported, the Unavailable crooner said:

”Myself, I’m a leader myself”

Source: Legit.ng